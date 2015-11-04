Highlands & Islands

Teenager, 15, accused of 13 acts of vandalism in Tain

A teenager has been reported to the Children's Reporter in connection with 13 counts of vandalism in a Highland town.

Police had been investigating damage and graffiti in and around Mansfield Estate in Tain.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said a 15-year-old boy had been reported in connection with the incidents.

