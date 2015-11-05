Ben Nevis shot wins mountain photo award

Image copyright Paul Brett Image caption Paul Brett beat off competition from more than 500 others to win first prize

A hillwalker took a prize-winning photograph of Ben Nevis shortly before having to stop himself falling off the mountain.

Edinburgh resident Paul Brett has won Trail Magazine's 2015 UK Mountain Photo of the Year.

After pausing to take the photograph, he rejoined a friend to finish an ascent of Britain's highest mountain.

On the way up he slipped and had to use his ice axe to arrest a potentially dangerous slide down the peak.

Mr Brett was among more than 500 people who entered the annual competition.

'Very scary'

He told Trail: "It was a perfect spring day with no wind.

"After cresting the summit of Carn Dearg Meadhonach we were rewarded with this amazing view. My friend was already heading up Carn Mor Dearg, which really helped give an amazing sense of scale to the scene."

He added: "I had to use the pick of my ice axe to stop myself sliding down the mountain on the push to the summit of Ben Nevis, which was very scary at the time - but it was good to know I had the knowledge to do what was needed."

The other images to make the competitions top 10 were:

Image copyright Ian Allington Image caption Blencathra, Lake District, by Ian Allington

Image copyright Justin van Marle Image caption Glyder Fawr, Snowdonia, by Justin van Marle

Image copyright Greg Whitton Image caption Tryfan, Snowdonia, by Greg Whitton

Image copyright Dave Atkinson Image caption Snowdon, Snowdonia, by Dave Atkinson

Image copyright Grant Hyatt Image caption Corn Du, Brecon Beacons, by Grant Hyatt

Image copyright Adrian Trendall Image caption The Cuillin Ridge, Isle of Skye, by Adrian Trendell

Image copyright Daniel Groves Image caption Wild camping on Dartmoor by Daniel Groves

Image copyright Robin Shaw Image caption Glyder Fawr, Snowdonia, by Robin Shaw