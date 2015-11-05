Visitor centre suggested for the Old Man of Storr

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Thousands of people are drawn to the Old Man of Storr in Trotternish

A visitor centre and a new car park have been suggested for a site near one of Skye's most recognisable landmarks.

Staffin Community Trust (SCT) has sought islanders' views of its idea which it said could resolve parking problems at the Old Man of Storr.

Police criticised irresponsible parking in the area and other beauty spots in Skye over the summer.

The Storr in Trotternish is popular with hillwalkers and tourists.

It draws visitors because of its striking geology, but also due to its use in movies such as Prometheus and Macbeth.

SCT has estimated that more than 100,000 people have visited the site so far this year.

Image copyright Staffin Community Trust Image caption The Storr's popularity can cause parking problems

The trust said it believed The Storr to be "a vital entry point and economic driver" for Staffin because 70% of those who visited The Storr earlier this year then travelled north to Staffin.

SCT has held talks with Highland Council, which owns 202 acres (82 hectares) of land at The Storr, about creating a visitor centre with toilets, a refreshment kiosk and an off-road car park.

Trust chairman Donald MacDonald said: "There is an opportunity here to provide a fantastic, much needed, facility that will be able to support the increasing numbers of visitors that visit this iconic attraction.

"Time will be taken for consultation and for working with a design team so that the best possible facility is developed with linkages to other important sites throughout the community such as Lealt Gorge, The Kilt Rock and the Quiraing.

"The Storr is a gateway site for the community of Staffin and we welcome the opportunity for people to give their valuable input."

Highland Council has allocated £530,000 towards improvements to woodland at The Storr, and for "visitor management improvements".

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption SCT describes The Storr as a gateway to areas in the north of Skye

Audrey Sinclair, who is the chairwoman of Highland Council's planning, development and infrastructure committee, said the local authority recognised the importance of the area.

She said: "This area of Skye is very popular with tourists throughout the year and for many visitors, as well as locals, a walk to the Old Man of Storr is a highlight of any trip.

"Its extensive use in the recently-released film Macbeth will attract more visitors to the area.

"I certainly look forward to following with interest the ongoing talks about the proposal to give greater community involvement in the management and maintenance of the site."

She added: "I would encourage people living in the area to contact Staffin Community Trust to let them know their views."