FilmG hopes to boost entries with smartphone awards

The organisers of Gaelic short film competition FilmG hope to attract increased entries with new prizes rewarding the use of smartphones.

Prizes for best mobile short have been added to the youth and open categories of the annual contest.

Organisers said they hoped the new awards would help them to better engage with young Gaelic speakers.

The closing date for entries to all FilmG's categories is 16 December.

Floraidh Forrest, FilmG project manager, said: "More and more people use smartphones in their daily lives to take photos and videos and post to on social media, we want to encourage teenagers in particular to make digital content in Gaelic.

"We need to try and engage with this younger generation and connect with them using the tools that they use."

'Writing talent'

Another new entry to this year's competition are awards for best script prize in the youth and open categories.

MG Alba, which runs the Gaelic TV channel with the BBC, said it was keen to encourage a new generation of writers and regards FilmG as "a vehicle" for doing this.

Iseabail Mactaggart, director of development and partnership at MG Alba, said: "Writing is at the heart of all good programming and we need to make sure that we are both uncovering and developing new writing talent to help secure the future of Gaelic broadcasting.

"We are looking for creativity, good storytelling skills and for participants to be as inventive as possible."