Homes plan for Inverness' fire-hit Craig Dunain hospital

Image copyright Robertson Homes Image caption Part of an illustration of a restored Craig Dunain

A housing developer has unveiled plans to convert a fire damaged Victorian hospital in Inverness into luxury homes.

Robertson Homes said the project at Craig Dunain would be one of the most complex ever attempted in the city and would cost about £13m to complete.

It has submitted plans to Highland Council to create 26 townhouses and 30 apartments.

The former hospital was damaged by fire in September 2007.

Robertson Homes said its Gleann Mor House construction project would provide work for more than 100 people.

About 40 firefighters took 12 hours to bring the blaze in 2007 under control.

Three teenagers admitted causing the fire.