Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The new accolades would celebrate volunteering and the achievements of young climbers

The body that represents hillwalkers, climbers and mountaineers in Scotland has sought an artist or craftsperson to make it two new awards.

The Mountaineering Council of Scotland wants to recognise volunteers' contribution to mountaineering and also the achievements of young climbers.

The new accolades would be called The Mountaineering Council of Scotland Award and The ClimbScotland Award.

They could be launched in September next year.