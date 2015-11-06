Image copyright PA Image caption Charles Kennedy was a former MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber

The inaugural Charles Kennedy Lecture will be given during Lochaber Ideas Week.

It will be delivered by Lord Wallace at Fort William's West Highland College UHI on 20 November.

Mr Kennedy, who died in June, was a former leader of the Lib Dems and was MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber before losing the seat in May's election.

The week will also feature a Gaming Playground featuring video games companies and their products.

Children and adults will be encouraged to play games and give feedback on them.

Image copyright XpoNorth Image caption An event geared towards gamers will also be held during Lochaber Ideas Week

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, which organises the ideas week, have described the gaming event as a "coup" for the region.

Creative industries organisation XpoNorth has helped to organise the event.

Also taking place from 16-21 November will be entrepreneurs' competition Dragon's Glen and a free workshop to help textile, craft and fashion businesses trade in overseas markets.