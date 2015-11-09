Aberdeen University records dolphins underwater

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Underwater footage shows a pod of bottlenose dolphins swimming in the Moray Firth

A team from the University of Aberdeen has captured underwater footage of dolphins in the Moray Firth.

The firth provides habitat to the world's most northerly resident population of bottlenose dolphins.

The team, which was working from the university's Lighthouse Field Station, took the footage in September and recently uploaded it to Facebook.

They said the film offered a new perspective into the lives of the animals.

The field station is an old lighthouse in Cromarty. It has been used by university scientists to research marine life since 1990.

An estimated 102 individual dolphins breed and feed in the firth, according to a recent survey of the animals.

The species is protected by European Union rules.