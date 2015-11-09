A9 reopens after crash involving four vehicles
9 November 2015
Highlands & Islands
The A9 south of Inverness has reopened following a crash involving two cars and two lorries.
Police said five people were involved in the accident that happened at about 09:45 near the Carrbridge junction.
One person has been treated for minor injuries, police said.
Southbound traffic has been diverted via Carrbridge with restriction for high-sided vehicles. There were no diversions for northbound traffic.