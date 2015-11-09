Woman jailed for electric carving knife attack in Keiss

A woman has been jailed for four years after attacking a friend with a plugged in electric carving knife.

Acacia Morgan, 51, said voices were screaming in her head to cut Joanne Campbell's throat as she slept at her home in Keiss on 13 December last year.

Morgan was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

She had earlier admitted assaulting Ms Campbell, 50, to her injury and permanent disfigurement by striking her on the neck with the knife.

Morgan was sent to the High Court because of the possibility of imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) on her.

But Morgan's counsel, Edith Forrest, said she had been assessed as posing a low risk and did not meet the criteria for an OLR.

The defence counsel said: "She is not a danger to the public at large."

Judge Nigel Morrison QC told Morgan: "This was a serious assault involving an electric kitchen knife on your friend."

But the judge added that the injury was described as "superficial" and she had made a 999 call after the attack.

The judge ordered that Morgan should be kept under supervision for a further period of two years.

Neck injury

The court heard that the circumstances of the offence were "unusual and almost bizarre".

Morgan sometimes stayed overnight at her friend's home in Keiss in Caithness.

She made a call to police in the early hours of the morning saying she had hurt the other woman and gave her address.

Morgan said her friend was still in bed with a towel around her neck and she was going to pack up and go to the woods.

She said there had been no falling out but there were constant voices in her head.

Officers arrived and found the victim asleep with a neck injury and large amounts of blood in the room.

Plugged in

Ms Campbell said she had gone to bed after taking medication and had fallen asleep but woke to find a hand at her neck.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Morgan told police during an interview that she had been unable to sleep and went downstairs and got the knife and plugged it in before cutting her friend's neck.

She saw the blood and realised what she had done and got a towel to stem the flow and called police and waited for them to arrive.

Ms Forrest said that Morgan suffered from a borderline personality disorder of an anti-social type.

She said Morgan did not intend to return to Caithness and did not wish to upset Ms Campbell further.