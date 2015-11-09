Event examines effects of urban drains on amphibians

Image copyright Science Photo Library

The effects of drainage on Scotland's frogs, toads and newts are being explored at a conference in Perth.

The event, Amphibians and Drainage 2015, is taking place at the Battleby Centre and has been organised by Amphibian and Reptile Conservation.

Delegates have been hearing about a sustainable drainage project in Inverness involving Highland Council.

Frogs, toads and palmate newts have been found in many of the ponds linked to the city drainage scheme.

Other items due to be discussed at the one-day conference include research into the potential effects of road de-icing salts on amphibians in Scotland and efforts in the Netherlands to reduce the impact of light pollution on the creatures.