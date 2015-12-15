Image copyright Thinkstock

More Scots are to be encouraged to take up paraclimbing.

The Mountaineering Council of Scotland (MCofS) said it believed there was a strong interest among people with disabilities to take up climbing.

However, this year's British Mountaineering Council/MCofS Paraclimbing Series saw no Scots reach the final.

MCofS sport development officer Kevin Howett hopes to appeal to more Scots to get involved.

A come-and-try event held by the Scottish council last year attracted more than 30 participants.

'Quadruple amputee'

Mr Howett said: "We know there are more people north of the border with disabilities interested in climbing and who enjoy taking part in events and we want to encourage them and others to help paraclimbing competitions become an established part of the Scottish climbing scene.

"Our first event in 2014, was supported by quadruple amputee climber Jamie Andrew, who is also an ambassador for the British Paraclimbing Team.

"There was a lot of interest and enthusiasm, and it would be great to see this carried on."

Mr Howett added: "I would encourage any climber, or even non-climbers, whatever their ability, to come along and have go at the 2016 ParaClimb Scotland event."