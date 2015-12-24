Image caption More than 700 people are on the waiting list for housing in Lochaber

Highland Council has begun work on three new social housing projects in Fort William.

The local authority has started the process of purchasing a derelict site on the High Street where it plans to have 21 flats constructed.

Thirteen homes for older people have also been proposed for a former NHS Highland building in the town.

The site of former Lochyside Primary School is also to be put to use for social housing.

There are more than 700 people on the waiting list for housing in Lochaber.