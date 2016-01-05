Scots have become increasingly concerned about bumblebees, according to the results of a survey into public attitudes towards Scotland's wildlife.

The Scottish Nature Omnibus Survey is carried out annually for Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

Analysis of the results has suggested that media coverage of problems affecting the bees was likely to have raised awareness of the insects.

Red squirrels were the survey's top conservation concern.

They were followed by deer, wildcats and birds of prey.

The proportion of survey respondents concerns about bumblebees has risen from a low of 1% in 2013 to 9% this year.