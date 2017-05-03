Black Isle Show to mark 180th anniversary

Image copyright Black Isle Show Image caption The Black Isle Show is held in Muir of Ord

The biggest agricultural show in the Highlands marks its 180th anniversary this year.

Organisers of the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord said this summer's show will be held on a larger scale than previously.

The show on 2 and 3 August will include events to mark Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

New features added include a tractor-pulling competition and a parade of vintage tractors.

Rod Mackenzie, the show's secretary, said: "The Black Isle Show is 180 years old and this year we are marking that fact by celebrating the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

"We have loads of sideshow events planned which fit in with this theme, but the biggest has to be a discovery area where people can learn about farming and how it has evolved over the years.

"There will be lots of 'have a go' attractions too so it's great for small and big kids alike."