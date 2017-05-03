Pensioner denies murdering woman in Inverness

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Michael Taylor is alleged to have killed Elizabeth MacKay last year

A pensioner has gone on trial accused of murdering a woman at a house in Inverness.

Michael Taylor, 71, has pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleges he killed Elizabeth MacKay, who was also known as Muir, last year.

Mr Taylor, whose address has been given as being a prisoner at HMP Inverness, also denies another charge of stealing items from the house.

The trial at the High Court in Edinburgh continues.

Prosecutors allege that between 28 March and 31 March 2016, Mr Taylor assaulted Ms MacKay by seizing hold of her body and her hair at a property in Kintail Court.

It is claimed that Mr Taylor repeatedly punched her on the head and caused her to fall to the ground.

The Crown alleges that Mr Taylor then repeatedly struck Ms MacKay on the head and body with a blunt object before removing her clothing and handling her breasts.

Prosecutors also allege that Mr Taylor bit her breast and that he "did murder her".

The second charge alleges that at the same address on the same dates, Mr Taylor searched through a handbag before stealing groceries, pots, cutlery and keys.

Mr Taylor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.