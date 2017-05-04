Fire crews tackling hillside blaze in north-west Highlands
Firefighters are continuing to tackle the remnants of a large wildfire in the north west Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the hillside blaze between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven on Wednesday evening.
Six fire appliances from Lochinver, Scourie, Achiltibuie, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie have been involved in fighting the flames.
Police Scotland has advised people to avoid the Lochinver to Inverkirkaig road until further notice.
Firefighters have managed to bring most of the fire under control, but remain at the scene.
