Fire crews tackling hillside blaze in north-west Highlands

Image copyright Robert Melvin Image caption The wildfire broke out on Wednesday

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the remnants of a large wildfire in the north west Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the hillside blaze between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven on Wednesday evening.

Six fire appliances from Lochinver, Scourie, Achiltibuie, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie have been involved in fighting the flames.

Police Scotland has advised people to avoid the Lochinver to Inverkirkaig road until further notice.

Firefighters have managed to bring most of the fire under control, but remain at the scene.

Image copyright Bill Tomlinson Image caption Bill Tomlinson photographed the wildfire after darkness fell

Image copyright Bill Tomlinson

Image copyright Robert Melvin Image caption Six fire appliances were called to the scene

