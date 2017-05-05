First Conservative elected in Western Isles

Image copyright Ruth Davidson Image caption Ruth Davidson has tweet on the election of the first Conservative to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

The Scottish Conservatives have made historic gains in the Highlands and the Western Isles.

The results for Highland Council have seen the first Conservatives to be elected in 22 years, with eight so far across its wards.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said her party has won its first ever seat in the Western Isles.

Ranald Fraser is among the newly-elected councillors to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The comhairle's count in Stornoway on Lewis, which has finished, has seen none of the women among the candidates elected.

This is the first time in the comhairle's history that it has no female councillors. The most women it had was between 2007 and 2012 when there were five.

Independents have dominated the Western Isles election, as they have done previously, with 23 Independent candidates being elected, followed by seven SNP, one Conservative and no Labour councillors.

Labour had three candidates elected at the last vote in 2012.

Paramedics were called to the Stornoway count after veteran SNP figure and Barra and South Uist candidate Donald Manford fell ill.

No details were available on his condition. Mr Manford is a well known figure in Western Isles politics and has been re-elected as a councillor.

The results from Highland Council's count have also seen the election of a Scottish Green Party councillor and re-election of several veteran figures.

They include the council's former leader, Independent councillor Margaret Davidson, the SNP group's leader before the election Maxine Smith, former Inverness provost Helen Carmichael and long-time Labour councillor Jimmy Gray and Lib Dem Jamie Stone.