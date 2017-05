Inverness player given absolute discharge for good behaviour

Image copyright SNS Image caption Josh Meekings had been arrested after officers heard him shout homophobic abuse

An Inverness Caledonian Thistle footballer has been given an absolute discharge at Inverness Sheriff Court following a city centre incident.

Josh Meekings, 24, denied causing offences aggravated by sexual orientation prejudice in an Inverness street on 20 December 2015.

He was arrested by police officers who heard the defender's alleged remark to an unidentified man.

Sentence had been deferred on Meekings for six months for good behaviour.

He was given an absolute discharge after Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood heard that he had behaved himself.

The footballer was not required to appear in court and was represented by his solicitor.

The court had heard previously that Meekings allegedly shouted homophobic abuse at a man who had made a racist comment to him.