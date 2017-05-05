Pop culture festival Fort Con to be held again

Image caption EastEnders' John Altman was among the inaugural Fort Con guests

A pop culture event held for the first time in 2016 is to go ahead again this year.

Fort Con in Fort William celebrates comic books, television shows and films.

The line up for 30 September's festival, Fort Con 2, at the Nevis Centre has still to be announced.

Last year's guests included John Altman, who played Nick Cotton in EastEnders, and Aliens movie actor William Hope.

Virginia Hey of Farscape and Mad Max 2, Norman Lovett of Red Dwarf and Ian McNeice of Rome and Doctor Who were among other TV and film actors that appeared at the inaugural event.