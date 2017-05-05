Cairngorms beach goes from snow to summer glow in days
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A popular beach by a loch in the Scottish Highlands has seen white out winter conditions and summer-like weather in the space of about a week.
Loch Morlich is in the Cairngorms near Aviemore.
Webcam images from outdoor pursuits website, Winterhighland, show the beach covered in snow on 24 April and picnickers in sunshine on Thursday.
Loch Morlich, an ice age feature known as a kettle hole, is popular with watersports enthusiasts and walkers.