Man admits riding motorbike at 135mph on A9 in Highlands

A man has admitted riding his motorbike at 135mph on a 60mph stretch of the A9 in the Highlands.

Offshore worker Louis Rozier, 27, of Fearn Abbey, near Tain, was charged with driving dangerously at Kildary on 30 May last year.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that Rozier's attitude to driving had since changed and he was bringing up a young child with his partner.

He has been sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work and banned from driving.

The ban is for 20 months.

The court heard that a jail sentence would have had a "devastating" effect on his family.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov told Rozier he had risked his life riding at high speed.

She said: "It was a ridiculously high speed, but I have listened to what your solicitor had to say and I will refrain from imposing a custodial sentence."