'Nasty serial abuser' of women in Thurso and Inverness jailed
A man has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court for 30 months for assaults on two women.
Jailing Michael Macdonald, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood described the 26-year-old as a "thoroughly nasty serial abuser of women".
He will also be under a social work supervision for another nine months on his release.
Macdonald, who carried out the assaults in Thurso and Inverness, is still in a relationship with one of the women.
Sheriff Fleetwood ordered that Macdonald be banned from contacting her during the supervision period.
Last month, Macdonald, who was described as a prisoner in Inverness, appeared from custody and admitted charges of breach of the peace, stalking, resisting arrest and breaking bail conditions.
Macdonald had been in a relationship with the first woman in Thurso for almost four years.
He met the second woman in 2015.
Macdonald's assaults on her between 1 May 2016 and 17 January this year included during a visit to an Inverness hotel for her graduation as a nurse.