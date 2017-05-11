Highlands & Islands

Headstones vandalised at Wick Cemetery in Caithness

Headstones have been vandalised at a graveyard in Caithness.

Police Scotland said a number of the stones at Wick Cemetery had been "forcibly dislodged from their foundations".

The damage was done between Friday 5 May and Monday. Police have appealed for information about the incident.

Sgt Steve MacDonald, of Police Scotland, said the vandalism had caused distress to families and was "completely unacceptable".

