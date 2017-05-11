Headstones vandalised at Wick Cemetery in Caithness
- 11 May 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Headstones have been vandalised at a graveyard in Caithness.
Police Scotland said a number of the stones at Wick Cemetery had been "forcibly dislodged from their foundations".
The damage was done between Friday 5 May and Monday. Police have appealed for information about the incident.
Sgt Steve MacDonald, of Police Scotland, said the vandalism had caused distress to families and was "completely unacceptable".