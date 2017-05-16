Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's leader and convener elected

The leader and convener of Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - have been elected after both positions went to a vote.

Roddie Mackay has been elected leader after beating Donald Manford by 18 votes to 13.

Norman A Macdonald has been re-elected to serve as convener. He secured 20 votes to Alasdair MacLeod's 11 in the vote on the post.

Usually, the comhairle does not formally set up an administration.

However, councillors are asked to elect a leader, convener and committee chairs.

The results of this month's council elections on the isles saw the election of 23 independent candidates, seven SNP and one Conservative.