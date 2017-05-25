Highlands & Islands

Temperatures rise across Scotland

North Berwick Image copyright Maple23
Image caption Fine weather is being seen across Scotland, including North Berwick

Warm temperatures are being experienced widely across Scotland, but so far they are still below the Scottish May record of 30.9C of five years ago.

By 14:00, the temperature was 27.2C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, 25C in Inverness and Aviemore in the Highlands and 24C in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Weather Watchers Image copyright Mimi
Weather Watchers Image copyright killie cloud spotter
Weather Watchers Image copyright oz

High temperatures have also been forecast for Friday when it could reach 29C.

The top May temperature was recorded in Inverailort in the Highlands.

Weather Watchers Image copyright jennifer
Weather Watchers Image copyright hunter
Weather Watchers Image copyright wee sconie

BBC Scotland Weather said 27-28C was likely to be the hottest on Thursday, with the average expected to be between 13 and 16C.

Warm and dry weather has been a feature of May this year.

Weather Watchers Image copyright bridges viewer
Weather Watchers Image copyright forest way
Weather Watchers Image copyright mr brown

The previous month in Scotland was largely cold and wet with some snowfall.

May is traditionally seen as one of the best months for long spells of fine weather in Scotland.

Weather Watchers Image copyright peter steggles
Weather Watchers Image copyright weather watching wendy
Weather Watchers Image copyright lizzye
Weather Watchers Image copyright solway view
we Image copyright will write 4 cake
Weather Watchers Image copyright chilly around the trossachs

All pictures via the BBC's Weather Watchers.