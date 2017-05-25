Temperatures rise across Scotland
Warm temperatures are being experienced widely across Scotland, but so far they are still below the Scottish May record of 30.9C of five years ago.
By 14:00, the temperature was 27.2C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, 25C in Inverness and Aviemore in the Highlands and 24C in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
High temperatures have also been forecast for Friday when it could reach 29C.
The top May temperature was recorded in Inverailort in the Highlands.
BBC Scotland Weather said 27-28C was likely to be the hottest on Thursday, with the average expected to be between 13 and 16C.
Warm and dry weather has been a feature of May this year.
The previous month in Scotland was largely cold and wet with some snowfall.
May is traditionally seen as one of the best months for long spells of fine weather in Scotland.