Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup traffic warning

Image copyright Charne Hawkes Image caption The event's competitions are held on a course at Nevis Range, near Fort William

Heavy traffic is expected in and around Fort William over the weekend as thousands of spectators arrive for a major cycling event.

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup and Buff 4X Pro Tour takes place at Nevis Range on Aonach Mor on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 250 riders and 20,000 spectators are expected in the area over the two days.

Police said people should be prepared for delays on the A82.

Traffic Scotland has also been warning motorists to expect heavy traffic on the trunk road.

'Park sensibly'

Ch Insp Bob Mackay, of Police Scotland, said: "We're pleased to be supporting the event this weekend but would advise the public to allow extra time for journeys as we are expecting the area to be busy with increased traffic.

"People attending the event should follow the travel advice of the event organisers and use the park and ride facilities in Fort William as there is no vehicular access or parking at the event.

"We will be policing the event and surrounding area and ask that vehicles are parked sensibly as illegally or inconsiderately parked vehicles will be removed if necessary.

"This is to ensure access remains for the event and that the local community and users of the A82 public road between Spean Bridge and Fort William are not unnecessarily inconvenienced."