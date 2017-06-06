Met Office warning of heavy rain for parts of Scotland

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning covers up to midday on Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a warning of persistent heavy rainfall and possible flooding for parts of Scotland.

The yellow "be aware" warning covers northern, eastern and south eastern areas up until midday on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the as much as 50mm of rain could fall in 24 hours in the north and north east.

However, more localised showers over higher ground could see up to 100mm of rain. The Met Office has warned of a possible risk of flooding.