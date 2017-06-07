New phase of Dounreay clean up planned

Image copyright DSRL Image caption The Dounreay complex is being demolished and cleaned up

A planning application is being prepared for a new phase in the decommissioning of the Dounreay nuclear power complex in Caithness.

Buildings on the experimental nuclear energy site, which dates to the 1950s, are being emptied of radioactive material and demolished.

Starting in 2018, the planned next stage would involve dismantling reactors.

New temporary buildings would also need to be built to aid the new phase.

The new buildings would include facilities for handling the clean up and demolition of areas of the site called the Silo and The Shaft.

Also included are plans to restoration and landscaping work to restore areas of land to close to how they looked before the construction of Dounreay.

The phase would take the site near Thurso to what is called its interim end state.

Dounreay Site Restoration Limited has notified Highland Council that it expects to submit the planning application later this year.