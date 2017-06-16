Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The coastguard described the rescue as a team effort

A climber was injured after falling almost 10m (32.9ft) at Ptarmigan Ridge in the Cairngorms on Thursday.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team sent a small team to the location which was difficult to reach.

Team leader Willie Anderson said the injured man's companions did a "superb job" of lowering him to a ledge, but was unable to go on any further.

Mr Anderson said "awesome flying" by a Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew meant the climber could be airlifted.

The alarm was raised at 16:05.

The ledge the climbers were on was several hundred feet above a valley floor.

Image copyright Cairngorm MRT Image caption The rescue was carried out at a difficult location in the Cairngorms

Image copyright MCA Image caption An image from the helicopter as the injured casualty is winched up from the ledge

Two members of Cairngorm MRT and the coastguard helicopter's medic were winched down to the ledge.

The location would have involved carrying the injured climber for several hours on a stretcher.

He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the rescue had been "a team effort".

The incident was Cairngorm MRT's fifth in a week.