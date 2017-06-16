Climber rescued after falling from ridge in Cairngorms
A climber was injured after falling almost 10m (32.9ft) at Ptarmigan Ridge in the Cairngorms on Thursday.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team sent a small team to the location which was difficult to reach.
Team leader Willie Anderson said the injured man's companions did a "superb job" of lowering him to a ledge, but was unable to go on any further.
Mr Anderson said "awesome flying" by a Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew meant the climber could be airlifted.
The alarm was raised at 16:05.
The ledge the climbers were on was several hundred feet above a valley floor.
Two members of Cairngorm MRT and the coastguard helicopter's medic were winched down to the ledge.
The location would have involved carrying the injured climber for several hours on a stretcher.
He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the rescue had been "a team effort".
The incident was Cairngorm MRT's fifth in a week.