Permission sought for parking mobile bank unit

Bank of Scotland plans to offer a mobile banking service to Highlands communities where branches of the bank are to close.

Sites in Helmsdale, Lairg, Bonar Bridge and Dornoch are to shut in September and be replaced by the mobile banking unit.

Highland Council has been asked for permission to allow the vehicle to be parked in its car parks.

Trading is prohibited from taking place in the local authority's car parks.

However, Highland Council's Sutherland county committee has been asked to make an exception and give permission for the bank to use sites in the three communities and also Brora.

The committee is due to meet on Friday.