Anger on Skye at visitors toileting outdoors

Islanders on Skye have demanded greater availability of public toilets after complaints some visitors to the isle are relieving themselves outside.

There have been incidents reported at scenic spots where public conveniences are lacking or have been closed down.

In Uig, where many of the complaints have been raised, the local authority-run toilets have been out of order since the beginning of the year.

Highland Council said it was seeking quotes for the repair work needed.

The availability of toilets on Skye has been raised previously.

In 2011, Highland Council received complaints about people urinating and defecating outdoors at Staffin where public toilets were closed as part of cost cutting.