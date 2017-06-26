Highlands & Islands

Man drove car 'at 114mph' on A96

A 25-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly driving his car 114mph on the A96 between Inverness and Nairn.

The alleged speed was detected by police in the Morayhill area at about 20:30 last Thursday.

Police Scotland said the incident came during regular, intelligence-led enforcement activity.

The force said improving road safety was one of its key priorities.

