Man drove car 'at 114mph' on A96
- 26 June 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly driving his car 114mph on the A96 between Inverness and Nairn.
The alleged speed was detected by police in the Morayhill area at about 20:30 last Thursday.
Police Scotland said the incident came during regular, intelligence-led enforcement activity.
The force said improving road safety was one of its key priorities.