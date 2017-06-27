Highlands & Islands

National Gaelic film contest FilmG launched for 10th year

National Gaelic short film competition, FilmG, has been launched for a milestone 10th year.

The competition is open to all ages and aims to encourage grassroots Gaelic storytelling through film-making.

More than 650 short films, including animations and sports commentaries, have been entered since the contest was established.

A theme is set for each year's competition. The theme chosen for the 10th FilmG is "fìrinn" meaning truth.

The awards ceremony will be held early next year.

