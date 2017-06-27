Cult TV series Raven to be made in Cairngorms

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption River City's Aisha Toussaint is the new Raven

A cult children's television show is to return to CBBC with a new format and star.

Raven was first aired in 2002 and last shown in 2010.

The fantasy adventure children's game show involves contestants being guided on a quest by "an immortal shape-shifting Scottish warrior".

The revamped show, which is filming in the Cairngorms National Park between July and September, stars River City's Aisha Toussaint.

She takes over from original Raven, James Mackenzie, who will be returning to feature during the "new quest to find an ultimate warrior".

Toussaint, 21, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the new Raven.

Image caption The original Raven, James MacKenzie, is expected to pop in the revamped show

"I was a massive fan of the original series and remember rushing home from school so I didn't miss an episode - it was always so exciting.

"I used to dream of one day being a warrior contestant - I never for a second imagined that I'd one day be Raven. My 11-year-old self would be gobsmacked."

"Pulling on the costume for the very first time was a very special moment."

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Toussaint was a fan of the original series

Cheryl Taylor, Controller, CBBC, said the overwhelming response was testament to Raven's popularity.

She added: "Raven has always inspired a passionate and loyal following from CBBC fans and it's clear from the number of children keen to participate in the new series that its enduring and powerful appeal lives on.

"The return of Raven has caused great excitement and we wait with anticipation to meet the new cast and immerse ourselves in this legendary battle."

The series is expected to be aired later in the year.