Man dies after being found near Inverness car park
- 27 June 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A 40-year-old man has died after what police described as "an incident" near a car park in Inverness.
Officers were called to the Rose Street car park area at about 09:00.
The man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.