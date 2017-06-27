Highlands & Islands

Man dies after being found near Inverness car park

A 40-year-old man has died after what police described as "an incident" near a car park in Inverness.

Officers were called to the Rose Street car park area at about 09:00.

The man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

