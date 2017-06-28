20th anniversary of book Damn' Rebel Bitches to be marked

Image copyright Dr Julian Paren/Geograph Image caption Events are to held at Culloden Battlefield

The 20th anniversary of the publication of a book on the exploits of Jacobite women of 1745-46 is to be marked at Culloden Battlefield later this year.

Maggie Craig's Damn' Rebel Bitches: The Women of the '45 drew on original documents, letters and stories of women who support Bonnie Prince Charlie.

To mark the anniversary, she will discuss the book with crime writer Lin Anderson in front of an audience.

Special tours of the battlefield centre will also be held.

The "conversation" between Craig and Anderson, a co-founder of the Bloody Scotland crime writing festival, will be held on 30 September.

The Battle of Culloden near Inverness in April 1746 led to the collapse of Prince Charles Edward Stuart's rising.

'Thrown in prison'

In an interview with BBC Scotland News online six years ago, Craig, who grew up in Glasgow, said many of the women from ordinary backgrounds were caught up in extraordinary events, including the Jacobite army's attempt to march on London.

She said: "There were also lots of ordinary women who went with their menfolk when the Jacobite army went into England.

"Of the things I found when I was researching the book was lists and lists of women caught when the red coats were pursuing Jacobite army on its retreat back to Scotland.

"They were thrown into prison in places like York, Carlisle and Lancaster.

"On these lists were young women in their 20s and 30s, sometimes with their children."

"Many of these women were transported to the West Indies."

Craig's other books include Bare-Arsed Banditti: The Men of the '45 and When the Clyde Ran Red.