New artworks to celebrate shinty

Image copyright Neil G Paterson Image caption Highland Print Studio is helping to lead the project which will see the artworks exhibited at the Camanachd Cup Final

Artists are to work with four Highland shinty clubs to create a series of artworks inspired by the sport's contemporary culture and heritage.

Called Throw Up 20.18 and led by Highland Print Studio, it will involve artists working with players, club volunteers and fans.

The clubs taking part are Beauly, Fort William, Newtonmore and Skye.

The finished artworks are to be produced as prints and will be exhibited at shinty events next year.

The first of these event will be the Camanachd Cup Final followed by the Shinty/Hurling International before the prints are taken on tour.

The four professional artists appointed are:

Tom Smith, who will work with Beauly, is a co-founder and co-director of research and design collective Lateral North. He is also a former shinty player and played for Beauly's big rivals Lovat.

Glasgow-based Roddy Buchanan will team up with Fort William. His commissions in the past have included a film following the Olympic Torch relay through Scottish communities in 2012 and as a British War Artist for the Imperial War Museum

Deirdre Nelson, who will work with Newtonmore, grew up in Ireland and has a strong interest in Gaelic sports. Her work in textiles has seen her previously involved in projects on Fair Isle and Shapinsay

John McNaught will collaborate with Skye. He grew up on the island and in 2014 was commissioned to take a series of black and white photographs of the Camanachd Cup Final

Steven Mackenzie, of the Camanachd Association and Beauly club secretary, said: "The Camanachd Association is very happy to be involved with this project and to hear that the four artists have been appointed.

"There is a lot of interest from the four clubs involved.

"From Beauly's perspective, we're looking forward to working with Tom Smith - even though he has connections with our traditional rivals, Lovat Shinty Club."