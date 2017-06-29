Patrick Topping DJ set for Groove Loch Ness
A special guest set by dance music DJ Patrick Topping has been added to this summer's Groove Loch Ness.
The festival near Dores is now also to feature a late night set from Ibiza nightclub Space's resident DJ David Moreno.
Taking place on 19 August, Groove Loch Ness was first held in 2015.
Acts already confirmed include a DJ set from Faithless, also Skream, Julio Bashmore, Theo Kottis, Kidnap Kid and sets by local DJs.