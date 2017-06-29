Patrick Topping DJ set for Groove Loch Ness

From the section

Image copyright Groove Loch Ness Image caption Patrick Topping has joined the list of acts for August's Groove Loch Ness

A special guest set by dance music DJ Patrick Topping has been added to this summer's Groove Loch Ness.

The festival near Dores is now also to feature a late night set from Ibiza nightclub Space's resident DJ David Moreno.

Taking place on 19 August, Groove Loch Ness was first held in 2015.

Acts already confirmed include a DJ set from Faithless, also Skream, Julio Bashmore, Theo Kottis, Kidnap Kid and sets by local DJs.