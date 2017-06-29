Highlands & Islands

Patrick Topping DJ set for Groove Loch Ness

Patrick Topping Image copyright Groove Loch Ness
Image caption Patrick Topping has joined the list of acts for August's Groove Loch Ness

A special guest set by dance music DJ Patrick Topping has been added to this summer's Groove Loch Ness.

The festival near Dores is now also to feature a late night set from Ibiza nightclub Space's resident DJ David Moreno.

Taking place on 19 August, Groove Loch Ness was first held in 2015.

Acts already confirmed include a DJ set from Faithless, also Skream, Julio Bashmore, Theo Kottis, Kidnap Kid and sets by local DJs.

Image copyright Handout
Image caption A DJ set from Faithless has already been confirmed

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites