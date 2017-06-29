Inverness' wi-fi project to cover wider area of city

A project that provides free wi-fi in parts of Inverness is to be extended across other parts of the city this summer.

Officially launched in February, Ness Wifi is an open network free for all users and has no restrictions on time.

The coverage at the moment includes the Victorian Market and nearby streets.

Highland Council said it is to be extended throughout the city centre as far as Eden Court and the Northern Meeting Park.

Ness Wifi received funding from the £315m Inverness City Region Deal.

The deal, announced in March last year by Highland Council and the Scottish and UK governments, involves direct funding and borrowing.

Highland Council said it was investigating the potential for free wi-fi in towns across the Highlands.