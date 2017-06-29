Bird strike sparks emergency on Inverness flight

An emergency was declared on an aircraft flying from Inverness to Gatwick following a bird strike.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said an engine on the easyJet flight had struck a bird.

On its website, easyJet apologised to passengers for their flight returning to its airport of departure "due to birds hitting your plane".

The aircraft has landed at Inverness with fire crews on standby as a precaution.

The crew was forced to turn the aircraft back to the Highlands airport shortly after taking off.