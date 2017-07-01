MS patient Colin Campbell tells of "bonus time"

Image caption Colin Campbell is preparing to move to new accommodation

A man has told of living "bonus time" after deferring his decision to end his own life in a clinic in Switzerland.

Colin Campbell, from Inverness, has primary progressive multiple sclerosis and told BBC Scotland in April that his health had rapidly deteriorated.

However, a new friendship with another MS patient, Rona Tynan, has led to securing a care package and new accommodation in central Scotland.

Ms Tynan said the friendship inspired her to find a new course of treatment.

Ahead of leaving Inverness to move into his new home, Mr Campbell told BBC Scotland he was living "bonus time" after deferring his 15 June booking at a clinic in Basel.

The 56-year-old, who has been living in a flat, said: "For me the priority was ground-floor accommodation.

"I have also had the good fortune of meeting ex-Metropolitan Police officer Rona whose intervention in my plans to end my life put that on hold.

"She gave me a good reason why I should delay my plans."

Image caption Mr Campbell said Ms Tynan helped him gain access to a mobility scooter

Mr Campbell said instead of seeking help he had "become self obsessed and resigned to his life not being easy".

Among the help Ms Tynan helped him to find was access to a mobility scooter.

In turn, Ms Tynan said Mr Campbell had encouraged her to find other potential treatment for her MS.

She will have stem cell treatment carried out in Mexico later this year.

"That is a step I probably wouldn't have made if I hadn't met Colin," she said.