Man charged after 21 cars vandalised in Invergordon
- 30 June 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with vandalism to 21 cars and two house windows in an Easter Ross town.
Police Scotland said the incidents happened on three separate occasions in Invergordon.
These were during March, mid June and overnight between 27 and 28 June.
Police said "significant damage" was done to property.