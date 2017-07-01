A9 road closed near Kincraig following crash

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

The A9 Perth to Inverness road has been close in both directions following an accident near Kincraig.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to scene at about 15:00. They were assisted by a coastguard rescue helicopter.

Unconfirmed reports have said a Ford Transit van and a campervan collided head-on.

One person is thought to have been taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers in the area to expect delays.