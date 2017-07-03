Man killed in Stornoway flat blaze
- 3 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 58-year-old man has died after a fire at a flat in Stornoway.
Emergency services were called to the property in Macaulay Road at about 19:50 on Saturday.
The victim is yet to be formally identified, although his next of kin have been made aware. No-one else was injured in the blaze.
An investigation will be carried out by the police and fire brigade, with inquiries said to be at "a very early stage".
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.