Man killed in Stornoway flat blaze

A 58-year-old man has died after a fire at a flat in Stornoway.

Emergency services were called to the property in Macaulay Road at about 19:50 on Saturday.

The victim is yet to be formally identified, although his next of kin have been made aware. No-one else was injured in the blaze.

An investigation will be carried out by the police and fire brigade, with inquiries said to be at "a very early stage".

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.