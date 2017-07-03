Three-week-old Mikayla Haining's death treated as 'suspicious'

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

The death of a three-week-old baby girl in Inverness is being treated as suspicious by police.

Mikayla Haining, from the Hilton Road area, died on 8 June after being taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital.

Det Insp Brian Geddes said that after "extensive inquiries", police could confirm that the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious.

He said officers were working to establish the "full set of circumstances" in the case.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," he said.