Compensation after cow killed by train near Plockton

Two crofters have secured compensation from Network Rail after one of their cows was struck and killed by a train near Plockton a year ago.

The animal owned by brothers Duncan and John MacLennan wandered off common grazing land at Strathie onto the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line.

The MacLennans claimed fences alongside the track were poorly maintained.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, has confirmed that the farmers are to receive £2,450.

The amount matched an independent valuation of the cow.

The MacLennans had been seeking compensation since the incident on 27 July last year.

Ms Forbes said: "I cannot describe how delighted I was when, after months of discussion, debate and correspondence, I finally got confirmation from Network Rail that they would compensate the MacLennans for the loss of his cow on the railway line near Plockton."

Network Rail said it had settled the claim.