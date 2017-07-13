Lost walkers 'made suspected navigational error'

Image copyright Dundonnell MRT Image caption A member of Dundonnell MRT during Tuesday's search

Two hillwalkers are believed to have made a navigational error leading to search and rescue teams looking for them in the wrong area.

The alarm was raised after the pair were overdue from a walk on An Teallach, a mountain in Wester Ross, on Monday.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter made a search early on Tuesday.

The walkers later turned up safe and well in the Loch a'Bhraoin area.

Dundonnell MRT said this was a "considerable distance" from An Teallach and the reason for this was a "suspected navigational error".

Ten volunteers from the rescue team had begun preparing for the search at 02:00 on Tuesday and made searches of ridges and corries.

The coastguard helicopter made sweeps of the mountain using an infra-red camera.

The walkers were found in the Loch a'Bhraoin area at 07:00.