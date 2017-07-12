Highlands & Islands

Police appeal after robbery at shop in Inverness

A large sum of money has been stolen in a robbery at a shop in Inverness, police have said.

Entry was forced into Crown Stores on Kingsmills Road at about 22:00 on Tuesday.

A woman was working in the shop at the time. Police Scotland said she was not injured and that no weapon was used during the incident.

A man described as 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall has been sought. He may have been seen carrying a black bin bag.

Det Ch Insp Michael Sutherland said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing following this incident and a significant presence will be maintained in the area for public reassurance.

"I would encourage anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area on Tuesday night to come forward."

