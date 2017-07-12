Whisky distiller appointed to Raasay Distillery
12 July 2017
Highlands & Islands
The tiny island of Raasay is to have it first legal whisky distiller.
Iain Robertson is a graduate of Heriot-Watt University's Brewing and Distilling School in Edinburgh.
He has been appointed distiller of R&B Distillers' Raasay Distillery, which is being constructed at the site of a former Victorian hotel.
In the past, whisky was made illegally on the island off Skye using illicit stills. The new distillery is to due to open in September.